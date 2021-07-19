A large fire broke out at Pure Recycling at Ettington this afternoon.

Warwickshire Fire Service is currently in attendance.

Devastating fire at Pure Recycling. Photo: Edward Parker

A spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 3.55pm to reports of a large fire at Pure Recycling Limited, Longstaples,Warwick Road, Thornton, Ettington. We have four appliances in attendance who have found a one-storey building, approximately 100m x 40m, used as a recycling factory, fully involved in fire. This is an ongoing incident and crews remain at the scene. Police are also in attendance."

The Herald was first contacted by drone enthusiast Edward Parker, a farm machinery sales manager, who spotted the fire just before 4pm.

Edward had been in the area setting up a combine harvester for one of the farms when he was alerted to the fire.

Describing the fire as serious-looking, Edward said: “I hope everyone’s safe. It looks as though the building is wrecked. Usually fires like that start at a back corner of a building where no one can get to it and then it just spreads.”

The A429 is currently closed at Wellesbourne.

Most of Warwick and Stratford districts’ blue bin recycling waste is processed at Pure, a material recycling facility. Waste is sorted by hand and machine into different materials before being sent to manufacturers to be made into new products.

