Barn, tractor, straw and hay go up in a blaze in the early hours of Monday
Published: 13:38, 30 May 2022
| Updated: 13:39, 30 May 2022
A fierce fire at a Fulready farm in the early hours of this morning burned down a barn containing straw, hay and a tractor.
Firefighters were called to extinguish an inferno at Wilkes Farm, Fulready, near Ettington, just before 1am.
A Warwickshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Eight crews attended the scene and, on arrival, found a large straw heap, hay and a tractor were on fire inside a barn."
As of Monday lunchtime fire crews are still managing the fire and the situation is ongoing.
See Thursday's Herald for further reports.