Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Barn, tractor, straw and hay go up in a blaze in the early hours of Monday

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:38, 30 May 2022
 | Updated: 13:39, 30 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A fierce fire at a Fulready farm in the early hours of this morning burned down a barn containing straw, hay and a tractor.

Firefighters were called to extinguish an inferno at Wilkes Farm, Fulready, near Ettington, just before 1am.

Firefighters on the scene this lunchtime. Photo: Mark Williamson/Stratford Herald (56990247)
Firefighters on the scene this lunchtime. Photo: Mark Williamson/Stratford Herald (56990247)

A Warwickshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Eight crews attended the scene and, on arrival, found a large straw heap, hay and a tractor were on fire inside a barn."

As of Monday lunchtime fire crews are still managing the fire and the situation is ongoing.

See Thursday's Herald for further reports.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE