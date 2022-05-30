More news, no ads

A fierce fire at a Fulready farm in the early hours of this morning burned down a barn containing straw, hay and a tractor.

Firefighters were called to extinguish an inferno at Wilkes Farm, Fulready, near Ettington, just before 1am.

Firefighters on the scene this lunchtime. Photo: Mark Williamson/Stratford Herald (56990247)

A Warwickshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Eight crews attended the scene and, on arrival, found a large straw heap, hay and a tractor were on fire inside a barn."

As of Monday lunchtime fire crews are still managing the fire and the situation is ongoing.

See Thursday's Herald for further reports.