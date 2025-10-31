Fidler jailed for fraud and hunt for Hunt after Midlands pair in court for £100k building scam

TWO men have been convicted of fraud after conning victims out of £100,000 through unfinished building work.

One of the men also swindled a woman out of nearly £30,000 in a romance fraud while claiming his wife and daughter had died.

Warwickshire Police said 11 reports had been made about Steven Fidler, 39, of Hockley Heath and Kristien Hunt, 47, from Studley, by customers who had been quoted for building or decorating work.

Between November 2019 and December 2021, the pair took large down payments for work, which was either not completed or finished to a poor standard.

When the victims tried to complain, the defendants disappeared.

Kristien Hunt and Steven Fidler. Photos: Warwickshire Police

Hunt and Fidler took on several projects at a time, later giving excuses about why they were unable to work, such as the Covid lockdowns, vehicle breakdowns or the fabricated death of a family member.

In January 2021, Fidler also started a romance fraud, messaging a woman on a dating app, giving himself a false name and background, including that his wife and daughter had died.

After meeting a few times, the victim agreed to lend him money to re-pay loans, after which Fidler disappeared.

At Warwick Crown Court, Fidler, who was arrested on 1st April this year, admitted conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation for the offences he carried out with Hunt, and fraud by false representation for the romance fraud.

He was sentenced on 13th October to six years’ imprisonment.

Hunt was arrested in December 2021 and charged in April 2023. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, but failed to appear at court for sentencing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Det Con Alison Roberts, specialist fraud investigator for Warwickshire Police, said: “Both men conned their victims out of tens of thousands pounds, and in many cases left their houses in serious states of disrepair.

“Thankfully, both have now been convicted and admitted their wrongdoings.

“We are continuing to try and locate Hunt to ensure he also faces justice for his actions. We ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101.”