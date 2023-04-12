By Karl Walker

I recently saw a cracking (or should that be ‘craic’ing?) documentary on The Chieftains which made clear the absolute passion, dedication and hard work they put into their music while acknowledging what a fantastic position their endeavours had attained for them. While Feast of Fiddles may not have the global acclaim and recognition of the Irish legends, the enthusiasm for the joy of playing, an exceptional level of musicianship and a notion of not taking themselves too seriously is certainly shared.

Feast of Fiddles (63026249)

With 10 players taking up positions, the stage is crammed full of folk scene regulars and some genuine big dogs of the field: Peter Knight, previously a long-time member of Steeleye Span, and now mainstay of the superb Gigspanner, and Dave Mattacks, Fairport’s drummer for a large part of the last 50 years. It’s also great to see Stratford’s own Marion Fleetwood barging into this hitherto boys’ club; she rocked the Play House back in January with TRADarrr and picks up where she left off, all fiddles blazing. Space precludes me from listing every FoF member present this evening; suffice to say there’s undoubtedly hundreds of thousands of hours of playing experience stood on those boards tonight!