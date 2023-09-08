Crisis-hit Stratford BID suffered another blow this week when event planners suddenly pulled out of Stratford Food Festival 11 days before it was due to take place.

As the Herald went to press it looked unlikely that the two-day festival planned for 16th and 17th September would be able to go ahead as originally envisioned.

It is the third of the town’s regular festivals overseen by BID to have tumbled – with the motoring festival cancelled in May; and July’s popular river festival removed from the calendar yet again.