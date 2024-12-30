CHRISTMAS at animal sanctuary The Rescue Ranch at Wolverton meant porridge for everyone.

Owned and run by Sue Franks, 54, and Julian Amos, 58, since 1996, the couple are currently looking after 35 rescued goats and sheep. Distressed animals often come to them via the RSPCA, or people contact them on Facebook.

“Some of the goats and sheep are very ill,” said Julian. “But more often than not, touch wood, we’re successful at bringing them back from the verge. Once here, they spend the rest of their lives being happy with us.”

Sue Franks and Julian Amos at The Rescue Ranch. Photo: Mark Williamson

The ranch survives on the goodwill of others. People can pay for feed, hay and other essentials via Amazon which is then delivered directly to the ranch.

“It's always manic here,” said Julian, speaking about their year. “We’re always on the go. We’ve had new shelters built this year, where several new arrivals have been housed, including two young lambs, Rosie and Tristan.”

Rosie has a special place in the family – having arrived at the ranch at just one day old.

The Rescue Ranch at Hatton was established in 1996 by Sue Franks and Julian Amos. Photo: Mark Williamson

“When Rosie first got here she lived with us for the first two weeks in the house. We looked after her and fed her in here until she got to the size where she was bouncing off the furniture and climbing on the dogs.

“She’s eight months now and we had to wean her off milk. But she loves to still come back and spend time with us. Every morning and every night she waits at the back door and demands a bottle of milk. So we put warm water in the bottle instead. She’s perfectly content as long as she gets that.”

The couple are so dedicated that they’ve not been able to enjoy a holiday together for 28 years.

But their animal family brings its own rewards, especially at this time of the year.

“We love them, and they’re worth it,” said Julian.

And the couple are never quite alone, even during Christmas dinner.

“They come right up to the back door and look through the window,” explained Sue. “We try and make Christmas a little bit special, and so they all have a nice warm bowl of porridge on Christmas Day.”

To donate and find out more visit The Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary on Facebook.