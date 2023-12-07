Festive tractors trundle through south Warwickshire to raise £4k for charity

THIRTY festive tractors brought smiles to the faces of children and adults on Saturday evening (2nd December) as they trundled through south Warwickshire on a fundraising mission.

The vehicles, decorated with fairy lights, made a three-hour trip starting in Lower Quinton and – after passing through a host of towns and villages, including Stratford and Shipston – finished at a farm in Admington.

One of the tractors even had Santa at the wheel, which may have been why onlookers were so generous in their support for this fundraiser organised by Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale.

When adding together the entry fees, bucket collection money and donations through Justgiving, almost £4,000 has been raised for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA).

Ully said the cause was very close to her heart as her 15-month-old grandson Reece was born with a cleft lip, bilateral palate, gum notch and affected nose and has already had two lots of surgery.

The Lower Quinton resident told the Herald the fundraising had exceeding expectations – she had set a target of raising £500.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I am still smiling and over the moon.

The parade of about 25 decorated tractors set off from Lower Quinton. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The reaction was brilliant – social media has been going frantic since Saturday with people posting pictures and videos. Lots of people have been asking if we can we do it again next year. It’s been lovely.”

Ully, who was in the lead tractor and has plans for something “bigger and better” next year, she said the event would not have been possible without the help of DW Clark Drainage, where her husband Kevin works. The firm arranged the support vehicles, loaned several John Deere tractors to the procession and even put on a spot of catering for all the drivers and their buddies.

She also thanked De Villiers Photography for creating posters to help promote the event, which is still open for donations – visit www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Christmas Tractor run fundraiser for Cleft Lip and Palate Association’

Babies with a cleft often can’t form a vacuum with their mouths, as it’s like trying to suck through a straw with a hole in it, so they can’t feed from a breast or regular bottle. CLAPA, which raises all its own funding, supplies two free bottles and teats to families of cleft babies, as well as offering support.

Reece was just six months old when he had his first surgery and was back in theatre for the second just before his first birthday.

Ully previously told the Herald: “CLAPA has been there for our grandson and family from before his birth, through his first and second operations and hopefully, will be there for his next operations.”

Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, will need more surgery, including a bone graft, and is likely to require long-term speech and language therapy.

