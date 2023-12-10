Twinkling lights and a sense of the Shakespeare family at play is on offer at the Birthplace this month.

Especially for Christmas, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is hosting a tour of the Henley Street home by candlelight.

Rebecca Lagmasino is one of the guides on the candlelit tours at Shakespeare’s Birthplace in the run-up to Christmas. Photo: Mark Williamson

A festive feeling was already in the air on a crisp Thursday evening last week when the Herald grabbed a candle (battery-powered – can’t risk the second best bed going up in flames) and went on the tour.

While we await the tour to begin, we enjoy mince pies and mulled wine, while being serenaded by harpsichord.

Smiley tour guide Rebecca Lagmasino looks splendid in Tudor maid garb as she arrives to take us on an atmospheric cruise around the house.