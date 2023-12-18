Festive food and Christmas carols help boost Stratford charity

AN evening of singing, food and drink helped get people in the festive mood and raise £900 for a cancer charity.

Stratford Marie Curie’s Carols Evening took place on Friday (8th December) at Stratford Sports Club and featured a recital by Zenith Harmony as well as festive readings and carol singing.

The choir Zenith Harmony, featuring Rhian Edwards, front, who sang carols at the Marie Curie fundraising evening at Stratford Sports Club where they were pictured with Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe, Sue Haywood and Helena Cunnell, the charity’s official fundraisers for Stratford, and Rachael Ryan, Marie Curie community fund-raiser. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organiser Helena Cunnell said: “It was a great evening. We had nice food and lots of singing – Zenith Harmony choir was excellent again this year.”

The event, which is now in its second year, helps raise money for the national cancer charity which cares for people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Money was raised through ticket sales and a raffle which was supported with prizes from firms including Stratford Butterfly Farm, Warwickshire Golf Sim, Meg Rivers Artisan Bakery and BMW of Warwick.