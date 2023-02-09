A TRIO of much-loved actor dames are among the headliners of this year’s Stratford Literary.

Dames Judi Dench, Harriet Walter and Penelope Wilton take time away from stage and screen to make an appearance at the 16th literary festival. It’s on at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford, from 2nd to 7th May.

Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong and Dame Harriet will lead a celebration of the genius of PG Wodehouse, and actor Anton Lesser will read from the Booker-winning novel Wolf Hall accompanied by the TV series music composer Debbie Wiseman in a tribute to the late Hilary Mantel.