Feral felines causing concern for villagers in Middle Tysoe
Published: 06:00, 12 August 2024
SIXTY-THREE stray cats and kittens have been taken off the streets of Middle Tysoe since April as the village tries to deal with a feral feline problem.
Some residents are concerned their small village is becoming increasingly overrun with cats and – potentially – there’s more on the way as pregnant females give birth.
It’s not certain why there are now so many cats in the village, but there could be a link to Covid.