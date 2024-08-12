SIXTY-THREE stray cats and kittens have been taken off the streets of Middle Tysoe since April as the village tries to deal with a feral feline problem.

Some residents are concerned their small village is becoming increasingly overrun with cats and – potentially – there’s more on the way as pregnant females give birth.

Tysoe cat story. Photo: Submitted

It’s not certain why there are now so many cats in the village, but there could be a link to Covid.