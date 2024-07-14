FOUR hard-working members of Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club have been presented with one of Rotary’s most prestigious honours.

The Paul Harris Fellowship has been given to some notable figures in the past, including US president Jimmy Carter, Russian president Boris Yeltsin, and US astronaut James Lovell.

The four members of Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club who received Paul Harris Fellowships from club president Nigel Curtis, right.

Phil Hodges, Mike Brain, Kay Blake and Bronwen Bunting were added to that list last Thursday (4th July) at their club’s annual presidential handover event.