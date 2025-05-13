IF you ever hear a buzzing sound in the skies of south Warwickshire, it might be a bird, a plane or someone who says he feels like Superman.

Mark Pugh has spent eight years flying across the region with a paramotor on his back. His love of flying and being up in the air dates back over 40 years, when he and a friend bought a hang glider and started flying at Studley Castle.

Over the years, Mark took to flying across the UK, Europe and as far away as Australia. It was in Australia in 1997 Mark finished third in a a hang gliding flatlands competition w. Held in New South Wales over the course of a week, Mark took part in six rounds of flying.

Mark on the flatlands in Australia

“It's not important to win each day, but do well every day so that your overall score stays high, the winner of the day only gets the maximum 1000 points if enough competitors complete the course,” Mark, 60, told the Herald about the competition.

By the turn of the millennium, Mark had a fulltime job in as a prison officer at Long Lartin prison and had got married with children, meaning there wasn’t as much time to go flying other than on holiday.

Retiring from his job last year, Mark averages around four flights a month. Mark’s family are fully aware of the buzz he gets from flying and there is no concern about safety.

Edge of Stratford.

“It is claimed to be one of the safest forms of air transport,” Mark said. “We only fly in ‘open’ airspace. There are laws of the air that keep us apart from anyone else and the most basic law is 500 feet separation from any structure or person. This is why we tend to cruise at 1000 feet.

“In the very worst situation, my wing was fully tangled or all the lines cut, I carry a reserve parachute that is tested and re-packed once a year. I feel safe in the air and I have good all around visibility, manty times I've flown with other aircraft and have made sharp turns to ‘flash’ the colour of my wing, when they see me they then give me a wing wave back.

“Originally I flew just with a seat and had to land on my feet. It was relatively easy as long as I pointed into wind and stalled the wing with deep brakes as I reached the ground. This is not the traditional parachute landing, and then you turn back to the wing to gently bring it down to the ground. It’s like flying a kite.”

“Anyone that then flies a light aircraft or a glider gets told that there's paragliders flying in the area because we're very slow. We're like jellyfish. We don't go anywhere fast.”

Above Wilmcote

From his home in Wilmcote, Mark has been able to fly for miles across the British countryside and capture a huge number of photos along the way.

“You feel like Superman when you're up there. It feels quite natural to be out in the elements, to have 360 degree views and just be going wherever you want in the sky.”

Finding somewhere to take off is rarely an issue for Mark, who said he has a selection of fields around the region. He spoke to the Herald before taking off at a spot in Wootton Wawen- a large field next to The View.

“The law says I'm allowed to take off from there 28 times a year before they have to become an official airport. What we do is you're allowed to take off from each farm, not from each field, from each farm a maximum of 28.

“Last year I flew six times from that farm, because I have several farms, I don’t need to worry about the 28 figure. It's also so that neighbours don't complain about the noise pollution.

Ragley Hall.

“They know that you're not flying every day and you're going to be doing it 365 days a year. We are quite noisy, and the secret is after taking off, you clear off in a different direction every time.

Mark has endeared himself to local communities, and you’ll often find his photos popping up in Facebook community groups after a flight.

“I always fly with a video and a camera with a 300 millimetre lens. And wherever we fly over, at the end of the day, I then take the pictures and I download them onto the Facebook page of that village.

“Usually I'll get the whole town in a photograph. I'll always try and take the local church, people like those. Everyone's always very appreciative of it, it's a nice way of doing it.”



