Fears village pub could be shut for good

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

VILLAGERS in Upper Brailes are fearful of losing a much-loved pub after an application has been made to turn it into a private residence.

Gallery1

As reported in last week’s Herald, the owner of The Gate Inn, John Saunders, lodged the change of use planning application with Stratford District Council on 17th February.

So far 50 respondents have voiced objections to the planning proposal ahead of public consultation closing on 24th March.

At a parish council meeting last Friday the overwhelming opinion was that the pub should be saved.

Resident Darren Mellor Clark maintained it was a vital community hub.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that Mr Saunders hasn’t succeeded in Brailes with his pub. But it seems like he expects the village to bear the cost of that lack of success and we don’t think that’s fair.

“The pub has been successful in the past and I don’t see why, with new owners, it wouldn’t succeed again. It was well used by local clubs and societies like the Brailes Cycling Club and the Beekeepers Association, and although you can’t compare it to a London pub, when we moved here in 2017 it was a busy little local.”

Other objectors say the pub, which is a Grade II-listed 18th-century building, is an important part of local heritage.

Tracy King said: “It’s an asset and a much-needed amenity for a village that has already lost its village shop. As covid has proved, social interaction is essential for mental wellbeing and we cannot lose this meeting place.

“The pub has been a treasured part of Brailes history for over 100 years. Once it’s gone it’s gone, and we must save it for future generations.”

Mr Saunders, who took over the pub in 2018 and has run other successful pubs in the area, told the Herald that the pub is economically unviable and pointed out that the village has an alternative pub. He said: “We understand that the villagers are feeling sad, as we are, but times change. We would remind people that Brailes is one parish… it has a pub which is a fine place for a community hub – The George.”

In another letter of objection, Barney Porter said: “I grew up in Brailes and live locally, and I want to be able to take my two daughters there like my parents took me there throughout my life. If this change of use is accepted, it will be tragic for the village and another nail in the coffin for great pubs. Someone else should be given the opportunity to make it work in the future as this failure was not due to the village.”

Parish council clerk Amanda Wasdell, said: “The community feels it is an asset and it is something that they would be very upset to see go. Losing assets within the community these days is always a negative thing and has a negative impact on the community.”