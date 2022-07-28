Home   News   Article

Henley-in-Arden High Street charging points branded safety hazard

By Lise Evans
Published: 16:39, 28 July 2022
ELECTRIC vehicle (EV) charging points in Henley High Street are unsightly, a safety hazard to pedestrians and are in the wrong place, according to a resident.

The charging points were fitted in January as part of a Warwickshire County Council (WCC) initiative to meet growing demand and hit carbon emission targets.

However, it wasn’t until vehicles started to plug in that they have been deemed a health and safety hazard and not in keeping with the historic area.

