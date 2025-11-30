THE row over the proposed closure of a village school escalated further this week with the issue being raised in Parliament while councillors faced a wall of silence on the subject.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella has put down an Early Day Motion (EDM) in the Commons, entitled “Safeguarding Rural Schools”, following the proposal to close Great Alne Primary School.

In the EDM – a mechanism by which MPs can draw attention to a topic, but which rarely results in a debate in Parliament – Ms Perteghella urges Warwickshire County Council to support the school, instead of closing it, and work with the community to secure its long-term future.

She points out that temporary fluctuations in pupil numbers are common in rural areas and should not alone justify permanent closure. Pupil numbers at Great Alne – a school with a capacity for well over 100 – had fallen to 21, and then to 16 following the closure proposal.

Ms Perteghella has also written a letter to the Reform UK councillors now running the county council to say that she strongly objects to the closure and will oppose the move.

But when Warwickshire county councillors asked questions about the issue at a meeting this week they were told that answers could not be given because the proposal was currently the subject of a public consultation, which ends on 12th December.

The questions came up at a meeting of the county council’s children and young people overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday. The first was asked by Cllr James Norris (Lib Dem, Alcester) who said Great Alne’s current pupil numbers did not reflect its potential. He said that other schools in the area – at Haselor and Salford Priors – had suffered a drop in pupil numbers, but with support from the county council had recovered and were providing a valuable service.

Children and adults protest the planned closure of Great Alne Primary School. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cllr Norris asked why the decision had been taken to close the school after it received a good Ofsted report and why parents were now being denied the opportunity to choose that school for their children to attend.

He also asked: “What is the plan for the site if we go ahead and close the school?”, which was a reference to a rumour circulating in Great Alne that developers are hungrily viewing the location for new housing.

But both the chairman of the committee, Cllr Yousef Dahmash (Cons, Rugby) and Cllr Wayne Briggs (Reform UK, Arbury), the education portfolio holder, said the questions could not be answered.

Cllr Norris responded: “It’s very frustrating to be in this position. The decision to start consultation was done on an urgent basis without councillors having the opportunity to discuss it. We had two days’ notice.

“I’m then told I can’t have answers to my questions because a decision has already been taken.” He said that once the consultation process started parents had been put off choosing the school for their children and it had become a self-fulfilling situation.

“I think this was very badly handled because we didn’t have the opportunity to make any representations,” said Cllr Norris. “How can it be right, if the council knew months ago that this was in the pipeline?”

Cllr Jennifer McAllister (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) asked whether the decision to close the school had been triggered by the Department for Education or by the Reform UK group at Shire Hall.

Cllr Briggs responded: “It wasn’t Reform that instigated the decision. I made the decision on the facts.” And he stressed that he had not become a councillor in order to “shut a school”.

In her letter to Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central), the leader of the county council, and to Cllr Briggs, Ms Perteghella says: “This is a short-sighted move from Warwickshire County Council when our area is earmarked to provide thousands of homes per year.”

And adds: “I must also raise questions about the timing of the consultation, announced, it seems, the day before Great Alne Primary open day, and the temporary disappearance of Great Alne primary from the admission portal. This is just unacceptable and I am afraid it has opened up an issue of trust with the local authority controlled by yourselves.”