RESIDENTS are urging a housebuilder not to chop down treasured trees and hedgerows to build more homes.

Meon Vale Residents Association (MVRA) has raised objections about the new phase of 109 homes that will be part of Meon Vale housing development near Long Marston.

MVRA chairwoman Rosemary Kidd told the Herald that in a meeting with housebuilder Crest Nicholson Midlands, she learned of plans to rip out a hedgerow alongside the Greenway.