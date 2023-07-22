VILLAGERS have been left “devastated” after their much-loved local pulled the last pints and closed its doors in Newbold-on-Stour on Sunday.

Last orders were called at the White Hart Inn which has been described by villagers as being at the very hub of the community and was a popular watering hole in the centre of the village on the Stratford Road.

John Harkin served his locals for the last time on Sunday. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Landlord John Harkin and his wife, Ann, have been running the pub for 13 months with their business partner and have received the support of regulars who helped scrub the floors and looked after flower beds when John first took over.