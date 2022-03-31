Fears at Stratford's former tip site as Riverside Project work uncovers waste from 50 years ago
Published: 15:26, 31 March 2022
| Updated: 15:51, 31 March 2022
CONCERNS have been raised that environmentally harmful materials could be unearthed during the ongoing Riverside Project after plastic packaging dating back 50 years was found at the site.
The waste surfaced after heavy earth-moving vehicles working near Lench Meadows sliced open a top layer of soil, known as the cap, on the former landfill site with their tracks.