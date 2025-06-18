Father thanks helpers after son injured in Stratford hit-and-run

THE father of the schoolboy hit by a driver who failed to stop at the scene, says his family are “hugely grateful” to all who rushed to his son’s aid.

A black Range-Rover style car collided with the 12-year-old cyclist just metres from the entrance to Stratford-upon-Avon School, as reported online by the Herald last week.

He said the boy, now at home recovering from injuries including broken bones, is “a bit shaken up” but “doing well”.

He praised the school’s pupils as “incredible” for their swift actions in calling for help and staying with his son until the emergency services arrived.

And he asked the Herald to pass on “huge thanks” to passersby who also stopped to help.

Warwickshire Police appeal

“We don’t know who these people are but it was just so kind that they stopped and wanted to look after him,” he said.

He added: “The pupils, the public, the emergency services, the police and the school have all been amazing.

“We’re hugely grateful to everyone involved, and hopefully, the driver will do the right thing.

"But the most important thing is our son is okay."

The incident happened about 3.30pm on Wednesday (11th June) on Alcester Road.

An ambulance, paramedics and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance.

Warwickshire Police confirmed the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop at the scene and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The witness appeal asks: “Were you walking or driving along Alcester Road in Stratford around 3.30pm on Wednesday (11th June)?

“Did you witness a collision between a cyclist and a black Range-Rover-style car?”

Anyone who has dash-cam, mobile phone footage or saw what happened, should call police on 101 quoting incident number 244 of 11th June.