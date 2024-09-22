Father’s farewell to Stratford - from supporting communities to fighting crime

IT’S time to say goodbye to someone who is leaving Stratford for a new job – and who made his mark on the town way beyond the normal expectations of a spiritual leader.

Father Alex Austin has been St Gregory’s parish priest since 2010 and left on Wednesday (18th September) to work at Douai Abbey in Berkshire. He will remembered for his devoted service to Stratford’s Catholic communities – the churches in Warwick Road and Shottery, plus the school that bears the St Gregory’s name.

His love of the theatre, music and tennis also helped to make him a popular figure about town and there will always be a footnote for some that recalls when he was thrust into the spotlight after tackling a burglar who broke into the church in 2022.