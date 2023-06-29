To see and purchase high res photos click here.

IT was third time lucky for father Paul Merry and son Max, age 11 who were crowned senior and junior race champions at Saturday’s (June 24th) Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby.

Thousands lined the streets to witness the spectacle of 24 entrants’ race down Church Hill at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour in a variety of go-karts.

Paul Merry and his son Max, aged 11, won the adult and junior races at the Avon Dassett Soap Box Derby on Saturday. The pair had made to the races by pushing the cart from Radway. Photo: Mark Williamson

Paul, from Mancetter, told the Herald he had spent weeks building the wooden-clad kart and was “totally overwhelmed to have won”. He said: “This year the competition was stronger than ever with a lot of factory-built karts, rather than a home-built one like ours. Some of them looked like Formula One cars and ours looked like a box on wheels but it did the job on the day.”

Paul Merry crossing the finishing line to win the Avon Dassett Soap Box Derby on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The event wasn’t without incident - 18-year-old Fred Whyman sustained three broken toes when he took a bend too wide and skidded into a wall, but has already indicated he’s keen to compete in 2024.

Event winner Paul Merry celebrated with bubbly at the Avon Dassett Soap Box Derby on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organiser Sarah Richardson added: “Apart from the accident, which was unfortunate, it was a really exciting, proper race. We had some very fast karts so some very close finishes. It’s an old-fashioned event that really chimes with the public who are very supportive. A bit of English eccentricity.”

Money raised from the event is going to the Children’s Christmas Wish List.