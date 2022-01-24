Two men have died following a three-vehicle collision on the Fosse Way south of Stow-on-the-Wold on Sunday morning.

Police were called at 6.45am with a report of a collision involving a lorry, a Ford Fusion car and a Vauxhall Insignia car on the A429 between Stow and Bourton Industrial Estate.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s and a man in his 40s, both from the West Midlands, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were travelling southbound in the Ford car.

Their next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The driver of the Vauxhall car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-serious or life threatening injuries.

The driver of the lorry was physically uninjured and no-one else was injured.