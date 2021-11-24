The death of a Stratford man in a road collision on Saturday, 13th November, has again raised concerns about the safety of the A46.

Although no cause of the accident has been given, police confirmed that Jonathan Silvester, 32, from Stratford, died following a collision between two cars.

There have been numerous accidents on the A46 near Stratford over the years, which saw it named the ‘fifth most dangerous road in Britain’ in 2018 after data was released under a Freedom of Information request.

Saturday’s accident happened at approximately 7am on the A46 between the Billesley/Aston Cantlow turning and Stratford.

The ambulance service said they arrived at the scene at 7.06am and were assisted by Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. In a statement it said: “On arrival we discovered two patients. One of whom, a man, had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The A46 between Stratford and the Billesley junction was closed following the fatal accident. Photo: Mark Williamson B72/11/21/7009.

A second man was treated for serious injuries, though not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”

Although his family have consented to the release of his name, they have not yet given a tribute. However friends reacted to news of Mr Silvester’s death with shock and sadness on Facebook.

Andy Mayne said: “My sincere condolences to all Jon’s family and friends. Jon is an infectious human being and above all an absolute gentleman who’s drive is putting everyone else first. This guy oozes class and I’m sure would be the first to tell you to live every second. You will be sorely missed Jon. Thank you for everything, will miss you bud.

Amy-Sue Widman commented: “Absolutely gutted. Such a lovely person taken way too soon, rest in peace xxx”

James Brookes said: Awful news, such a nice, hard working decent bloke. RIP Jon.

The Herald's front cover from the 18/11/21 edition

Miriam Cauvin added: “RIP Jon. It was genuinely a pleasure to have spent so much time with you. I am absolutely heartbroken and shocked by the news. It’s always the most lovely people that get taken away from us. What a guy. X”

The family of Lenny Phillips are still grieving after he died at the scene of a crash on the A46 near Snitterfield in October 2020. In April 2019 another fatality claimed the life of an unnamed man who crashed into a tree near Bishopton. Not far from the same spot near Bishopton multiple people were injured during a six-car collision in 2016.

Back in 2018 Highways England announced that improvements would be made on the A46 at both Haselor Hill and at the Binton/Billesley junctions. However these plans never materialised, and instead ‘slow down’ signs were erected.

Stratford District Councillor Mark Cargill has long called for improved safety to the A46 and was saddened to hear of the news of another fatality. He commented:

“I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Silvester and the other person injured in the fatal accident on the A46. This is a very busy road and the potential for a serious accident at or leading up to the Binton and Billesley junction has concerned me for some years. As part of the road improvements for the new Stratford Business Park, I tried to get a roundabout built there but this and my concerns over driver safety and queuing at the junction were dismissed by the developer at the appeal. This junction has a history of accidents and sadly I believe it can only get worse with the expected increase in traffic due to the new housing developments planned in the area.”

Commenting on behalf of Highways England, who are responsible for the road, national highways programme development manager, Ian Doust, said: “Safety is always our priority and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected. We continue to monitor the safety performance of the A46 and this particular section. We’ll work closely with police and relevant authorities as investigations continue.”

During 2020 despite lockdown, 14 people lost their lives in Warwickshire as the result of a road traffic collision and 228 people suffered serious, often life changing injuries. In 2019, 34 people died on Warwickshire’s roads and a further 281 people were seriously injured.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, including those with dash cams, who were on the A46 around the time of Saturday’s accident to contact them. Call 101 quoting incident reference 95 of 13 November 2021