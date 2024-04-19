Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Couple who lost son, aged 18, in car crash 40 years ago demand government take action

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 19 April 2024

A COUPLE whose son was killed in a car crash 40 years ago are demanding the government takes action to prevent the tragic loss of young lives on Britain’s roads after years of inaction.

Robbin and Patsy Suffield at home in Woottoon Wawen. Photo: Iain Duck
Robbin and Patsy Suffield at home in Woottoon Wawen. Photo: Iain Duck

Robbin and Patsy Suffield, from Wootton Wawen, want to see changes made to the driving licence rules for young and new drivers aimed at preventing distractions that can lead to crashes and fatalities.

Neil Suffield.
Neil Suffield.

Their son, Neil, was an 18-year-old rear seat passenger when he and four others were killed and one seriously injured in 1986 when the family lived in Leicestershire.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE