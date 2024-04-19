A COUPLE whose son was killed in a car crash 40 years ago are demanding the government takes action to prevent the tragic loss of young lives on Britain’s roads after years of inaction.

Robbin and Patsy Suffield at home in Woottoon Wawen. Photo: Iain Duck

Robbin and Patsy Suffield, from Wootton Wawen, want to see changes made to the driving licence rules for young and new drivers aimed at preventing distractions that can lead to crashes and fatalities.

Neil Suffield.

Their son, Neil, was an 18-year-old rear seat passenger when he and four others were killed and one seriously injured in 1986 when the family lived in Leicestershire.