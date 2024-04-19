Couple lost son, aged 18, in car crash 40 years ago demand government take action
Published: 06:00, 19 April 2024
THE tragic loss of young lives on Britain’s roads has led to a Wootton Wawen couple calling on Government to change the current licensing system for younger drivers after their son was killed in a car crash 40 years ago.
Robbin and Patsy Suffield’s have campaigned tirelessly since the tragedy for changes to regulations that currently govern new drivers.
Their son, Neil, was an 18-year-old rear seat passenger when he and four others were killed and one seriously injured in 1986 when the family lived in Leicestershire.