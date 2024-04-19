THE tragic loss of young lives on Britain’s roads has led to a Wootton Wawen couple calling on Government to change the current licensing system for younger drivers after their son was killed in a car crash 40 years ago.

Robbin and Patsy Suffield’s have campaigned tirelessly since the tragedy for changes to regulations that currently govern new drivers.

Robin and Patsy Suffield at home in Wootton Wawen. Photo: Iain Duck

Their son, Neil, was an 18-year-old rear seat passenger when he and four others were killed and one seriously injured in 1986 when the family lived in Leicestershire.