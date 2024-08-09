Calls for better driving after man dies in Bidford collision and more crashes at Campden blackspot
Published: 08:31, 09 August 2024
A FAMILY living at an accident blackspot near Chipping Campden fear waking up in the early hours to find a fatality outside their house after a series of alarming crashes.
Their worries and appeal for better driving comes as the country marks National Road Victim Month throughout August.
The family’s fears were echoed by many residents who have expressed their despair at the reckless and dangerous driving they observe, even as tragic stories hit the headlines.