A young man has died after being hit by a car in Mickleton.

The 23-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Mickleton in the early hours of Saturday (3rd July).

Emergency services were called to Broadway Road, close to Honeybourne Lane, shortly after 1am to reports of a collision between a person and a Citroen.

Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

The driver of the Citroen is not believed to have been injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision, but investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who they have not already spoken to and who may have travelled along the route and witnessed the incident or anyone walking on Broadway Road at that time.

Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage is also asked to contact Gloucestershire Police, quoting incident number 30 of 3 July. This can be done through the website (https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/) or by calling 101.