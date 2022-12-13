A woman has died after a fatal caravan fire at Oversley Mill Park in Alcester.

Police arrived at the residential park home on Mill Lane, Oversley Green after receiving a call at 11.59am on Wednesday, 7th December.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Emergency services were on the scene in fewer than five minutes but, sadly, a woman was found deceased.”

They say her death is not being treated as suspicious and that her next of kin were quickly informed.

Fire crews and the ambulance service was also in attendance.