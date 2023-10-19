Fatal accident on A46 near Stratford leads to petition calling for safety improvements

To call for change, please sign the online petition at https://chng.it/yPhcm6DHCf

AFTER yet another loss of life on the A46 at the weekend the Herald is demanding that action is taken to make the road safer.

For at least the past decade there have been calls to improve safety on the stretch of road between Stratford and Alcester.

On Friday (13th October) evening at around 8.40pm, a male driver in his 20s was killed on the notoriously dangerous stretch of road at Red Hill after his BMW collided with an HGV. The car ended up in a ditch and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed, but the identity of the driver has not yet been revealed.

Almost exactly 24 hours later five people were seriously injured after a head-on collision involving two cars on the A46 near Billesley, another accident blackspot.

A police spokesperson said: “The collision is believed to have occurred when a grey Vauxhall Astra car, containing three men, and a grey-coloured Honda CR-V, containing an elderly male and female, collided head on.

“All parties involved suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

In just the past few years there have been five fatal accidents on the road, and numerous collisions involving serious injuries, and many more tragic outcomes going further back.

The huge number of accidents and fatalities on the A46 around Stratford sees it rate one out of five on the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) rating system – marking it as one of the most dangerous roads in England.

However, National Highways scrapped plans to make it safer and potentially save lives. In 2018 it announced designs for improvements to Haselor Hill and the Billesley junctions, two areas implicated in the weekend’s collisions, but by 2021 it had ditched the project because of a lack of funding, and instead put in a number of ‘Slow Down’ signs.

This week a spokesperson from National Highways would only comment: “We monitor safety on all of our roads and are awaiting the police findings on the circumstances surrounding these two incidents.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

One former first responder told the Herald: “The police have been aware that there have been issues with the A46 since at least 2013 but nothing’s been done, people are still being left to die. Morally that’s not right.

“I personally experience a close head-on with cars on a weekly basis. Five weeks ago, on my way to Alcester, I went over the top of the [Red] hill to find three cars overtaking up the hill. All three lanes – one was the wrong side of the double whites. It’s totally lawless.”

Although driver error may be involved in many accidents, motorists say that the road itself is hazardous and invites poor decision-making. They point to over-taking lanes that suddenly end and the width of the road means single lanes are treated like a dual carriageway. Other drivers said turning into the fast-moving A46 – such as from the Drayton, Billesley and Red Hill turnings – feels like “gambling with your life”.

So what can be done?

The accidents at the weekend will mean that the safety of the road will once again be reported on by investigating police officers and the National Highways.

No matter the outcome of that, there is enough damning evidence in existence to find the A46 urgently needs more safety measures. Filter lanes, traffic lights, roundabouts and speed cameras are all options to consider.

Alcester town councillor Mark Cargill, a former chair of the A46 Partnership, which considers safety and congestion on the route from Tewkesbury to Leicester, is frustrated by the lack of measures to improve road safety.

“We’ve had two serious accidents in 24 hours. We all know the problems but no one wants to do anything about it,” he said. “There is complete apathy here. The dangerous junction at Red Hill is a particular concern, and needs a roundabout. First to slow traffic down and secondly to allow access across the A46 from Binton. If not, how many more people must die on this road?”

Meanwhile Philip Seccombe, chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP) and PCC for Warwickshire, stated: “I’m very aware of the tragic events on the A46 over the last weekend and my thoughts are with all those involved. Whilst these collisions are currently being investigated by Warwickshire Police we need to keep an open mind on the causes and circumstances.

“As chair of the WRSP, I understand the concerns about this stretch of the A46 and I have asked partners responsible for road safety in Warwickshire to come together to have a close look at data from the last five years. This will allow the partnership to better comprehend the casualty picture on the A46 with a view to understanding how we can potentially make this road safer for everyone.

“We are totally committed to casualty reduction and achieving safer roads in Warwickshire. We also recognise the devastating effect on victims and we work closely with the road safety charity Brake to provide support services to those affected by road traffic collisions.”

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi also voiced his concerns: “I am deeply saddened to hear there has been more accidents, one involving a fatality at the Binton/Billesley junction at the weekend. I have written to National Highways this week asking for a meeting to be updated on the proposed work there.”

To call for change, please sign the online petition at https://chng.it/yPhcm6DHCf