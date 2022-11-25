Fastfood chain Burger King plans to return to Stratford

BURGER King could be making a reappearance in Stratford.

Plans have been submitted that would see the fastfood chain return to the Maybird Centre on the Birmingham Road – very close to the site it occupied until 2009.

Burger King logo. (60911299)

The home of the Whooper has plans to convert two units – close to the Greggs and Subway buildings – into a single unit where it intends to open an eat-in restaurant and drive-thru takeaway service.