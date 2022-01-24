An Alderminsiter farmer has been voted in as NFU county chairman and will help to bolster regional agriculture and horticulture.

Mark Meadows farms with his wife, Emily, and parents and takes over the senior union officeholder position from out-going chairman Rupert Inkpen, of Knowle, near Solihull.

The meadows family have owned Tithe Farm since 1947. Once part of the Alscot Estate, its farmhouse dates back to the 17th century. An arable business, they grow winter wheat and barley, oil seed rape, winter beans, spring wheat, barley and forage maize for a local dairy farmer in exchange for manure, to fertilise the land, a further straw for muck deal is in place with another local dairy farmer.

Mark Meadows, the new Warwickshire chairman of the National Farmers' Union. Photo: Mark Williamson A2/1/22/1557. (54318628)

Father-of-two Mark said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Rupert for chairing Warwickshire over the last two years.

“The Covid restrictions have not made it easy, and he has done a sterling job under difficult circumstances.

“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead and representing Warwickshire farmers and growers.”

Reflecting on his time as chair, Rupert commented: “Looking back on the last two years as county chair I can hardly believe how different the position turned out to be compared to my expectations.

“Almost as soon as I started the job the whole country went into lockdown.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, it has been a challenge being chairman through both Brexit and the pandemic.

“Also, thanks to Mark Meadows for all his support and for stepping in when I have been unable to attend some online events.

“Good luck for the next two years and I hope things get back to some sort of pre-Covid normality.

