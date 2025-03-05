Young poultry farmers went back to the classroom to find out more about engaging school pupils on food and farming issues.

The group on the NFU Poultry Industry Programme (PIP) looked at ways to engage primary and secondary school pupils about food production and careers when they joined NFU Education at Stoneleigh Park.

Among them was George Cowper, 31, who farms with is family at Crimscote, near Stratford, said he was pleased to take part and was looking to start his journey as an NFU Farmers for Schools ambassador by speaking to the children at the school where his partner teaches.

“We do have to give back to the community as an industry and this is a great way of getting involved, talking about what we do,” he said.

“Children probably think of tractors, animals and mud when it comes to farming but there’s so much to it, science, innovation and the environment too, and I’m looking forward to talking to them about how we produce their food.

“We need to feed a growing population and continue to grow crops and rear livestock in a sustainable way to high standards, while addressing issues like climate change and the course set us up really well for that and I’d recommend it.”

The NFU currently has more than 50 staff members and over 300 farmers and growers trained to speak in schools and all bring an array of skills, talent, expertise and experience as NFU Farmers for Schools ambassadors.

The 11-strong group took part in the training at NFU Warwickshire headquarters on 27th February and found out about the work of the ambassadors in classrooms up and down the country, how to engage pupils and how to integrate agriculture with the national curriculum through science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

The innovative work of NFU Education also extends beyond traditional classrooms with live lessons, including Science Farm Live, Farming Stemterprise and other events – the next live online lesson already has more than 200,000 pupils poised to attend virtually.

Josh Payne, NFU Chief Education Manager, said: “NFU members have spearheaded the Farmers for Schools initiative since its inception.

“They visit primary and secondary schools across the country to help children learn about the vital work British farmers and growers do to produce safe, tasty and nutritious food, and how this goes hand in hand with caring for the land and environment.

“We are keen to extend our reach in 2025 and I was delighted to see our latest group of younger farmers at NFU Headquarters at Stoneleigh.

“Our ambassadors show passion and knowledge for British farming and in teams of two regularly deliver two 30 to 45 minute assemblies over the course of an academic year, but we do so much more through our on-farm work and online engagement.”