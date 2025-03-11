FLY-TIPPING is proving to be an ongoing and costly problem around the Stratford district and is hitting farmers particularly hard.

National figures released by DEFRA show the total number of fly-tipping incidents rose by six per cent, from 1.08 million in 2022-23 to 1.15 million in 2023-24.

In Stratford district there were 456 incidents reported. However this resulted in only six penalty notices – for fines up to £400 – and 21 warning letters given out.

Around 60 per cent of the rubbish dumped is household waste – with the most common sites being highways and agricultural land.

It’s the latter that is causing a huge concern and cost to local farmers.

Fly-tippers caught red-handed by Warwickshire farmer. Photo: Warwickshire Police

The DEFRA figures only show part of the problem, as they relate to public land. Any rubbish dumped on private land becomes the problem of that landowner, who usually has to cover the cost of clearing it away.

Calling for a crackdown on the crime, NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “These latest figures confirm what many farmers across Warwickshire and the rest of the country already know – that fly-tipping is an escalating problem that continues to blight our countryside. The rise in incidents is deeply concerning, particularly with household waste remaining the biggest contributor and construction waste on the increase.

“Fly-tipping continues to be a huge problem and one that plagues the lives of so many of us living and working in the countryside. The scale of waste crime is staggering, with nearly a fifth of all waste – an estimated 34 million tons – being handled illegally every year. For farmers, this isn’t just a statistic – it’s a constant battle against illegal dumping, the damage it causes to our land and the financial burden of clearing it up.

“The fact that these statistics don’t even capture the true scale of the problem on private land only reinforces the urgent need for stronger deterrents, better enforcement and real support for victims.

“The NFU has long called for tougher action on waste crime, including holding those responsible to account and ensuring local authorities and the Environment Agency have the resources they need to tackle this growing issue and protect our rural communities, businesses and the environment. We need a joined-up approach that makes it easier to dispose of waste responsibly and holds accountable those who choose to break the law.”

Two fly-tippers unloading mountains of rubbish from two vans on a Warwickshire farm were caught red-handed last year.

Quick-thinking farmer Adam Beaty leaped into action when he spotted Ionut Bancunlea, 34, and Adrian Bivolaru, 35, fly-tipping on his land – barricading them in and calling Warwickshire Police, who made them reload the vans, which were then confiscated. In May 2024 they were given hefty fines and community orders when they appeared at Leamington Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Beaty seemed resigned to the fact that nothing seemed to deter fly-tippers: “It makes me livid, to be honest,” he said. “I can guarantee that at least once a week we will get an issue with fly-tipping, whether it be one bin bag, some tyres, drug paraphernalia, mattresses, we get everything.”

You can report incidents of fly-tipping via www.stratford.gov.uk/environment or by calling the Streetscene team on 01789 260616.



