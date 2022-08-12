FIREFIGHTERS – with the help of farmers – spent nine hours tackling field fires near Alcester.

Fire crews across the county are dealing with one of their busiest periods in recent times due to dry weather and high temperatures.

Firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have attended 42 fires in the open during the last 48 hours, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews attended an incident in Wood Bevington near Alcester. (58614707)

This included three separate fires over an extensive area of farmland on the Wood Bevington Road, Wood Bevington, near Alcester yesterday (Thursday).

A spokesperson Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Herald: “We were alerted at 12.05pm to reports of fire in the open on Wood Bevington Road, Wood Bevington.

“Several fire crews attended the scene and, on arrival, found three separate seats of fire across four large fields. Crews worked to extinguish the fires and were assisted by farmers in creating fire breaks.”

Eyewitness Catherine Wood said: “I saw five fire engines in two locations. Many farmers helped with either water bowsers and tankers.”

She said some farmers used farm machinery to create firebreaks.