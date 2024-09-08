DRINKERS at Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub are in fine spirits, thanks to Ilmington.

Pensioners Bill Buckley and Rupert Wyles say they’re “very happy” to see the pink gin and damson liqueur made at their artisan distillery in Ilmington served at the Farmer’s Dog, near Burford.

The pub, which was opened by the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter on Friday, 23rd August, is already making national headlines after drawing a 400-strong crowd who queued for hours to have a pint.