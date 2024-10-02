Farm shop and restaurant in Wootton Wawen named in top 100 UK small businesses

A FARM SHOP and restaurant in Wootton Wawen has been named one of the top 100 small businesses in the UK.

The owners of Field to Fork say they’re “immensely proud” to be chosen for the accolade, which also comes with an invitation to attend a networking event at the House of Lords.

Mark Tate at Field to Fork. Photo: Graham Young

The farm shop, which opened in November, includes a butchery, bakery, cheese counter, fresh fruit and vegetables, deli goods, frozen foods, wines, beers and spirits.

The Orchard restaurant, which serves coffee, pastries, breakfast and lunch, seats 40 and has an outdoor area.

Field to Fork was founded by Mark Tate, brother Paul and Mark Cox.

The Tate brothers also run wholesale fruit and vegetables business George Perry in Birmingham, plus several fruit and veg shops.

Dog-friendly Field to Fork has become a community hub popular with dog walkers, cycling clubs, mother and toddler groups and ramblers.

As part of the prize, the company will be featured on November 10th in a high-profile national publicity campaign, as part of the build up to annual event Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop locally.

This year’s Small Business Saturday is on 7th December.

Becky Tate, who runs the social media and marketing operation for Field to Fork, said: “We’re immensely proud and it feels amazing to have achieved this in our first year.

“The feedback we’ve had from customers is phenomenal and they tell us they appreciate the one-stop shop element of having farm produce and deli and butchery and bakery and restaurant all under one roof.

“On November 10th, which is the day that Field to Fork is being showcased as part of the publicity campaign, we are planning to do something special on site to mark the occasion and say thank you to our customers for all their support.

“We’re not sure what this will be yet but it could include several deals and special offers.”

She added: “I’ll be going with my dad Mark to the House of Lords in December and we’re both excited about the opportunity.

“We’ll have a chance to network and chat to other small business who’ve made it into the top 100, and we’re really looking forward to hearing their stories and learning from their experiences.

“Hopefully, there will be some great ideas we can bring back to Field to Fork.”

Mark Tate added: “Being part of this year's SmallBiz 100 is an incredible honour for Field to Fork. “We're passionate about providing excellent service and being an integral part of our community. “This recognition is a testament to the amazing support we've received, and we’re excited to continue serving our customers.

“We're proud to be recognised alongside such inspiring small businesses."