THE crowds are building up in Birmingham city centre this morning as fans gather to pay a final farewell to Ozzy Osbourne.

The funeral cortege will pass along Broad Street at 1pm today, Wednesday, ahead of a private service for the legendary Black Sabbath frontman.

Ozzy Osbourne, RIP

He died last Tuesday, 22nd July, just a few weeks after a remarkable appearance at the Back to the Beginning gig which reunited the original Sabbath line-up in a day that saw musicians and fans from across the world descend on Villa Park to celebrate the final appearance of the band that invented the trademark sound of heavy metal.

While his career saw numerous twists and turns and Hollywood fame in the groundbreaking reality tv series about his family life, Ozzy never lost his accent or his love for his home city.

Ozzy Osbourne, RIP

The farewell gig has raised millions for charities at its heart and the city has readily acknowledged its links to the Prince of Darkness and bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill War, notably with the Black Sabbath bridge and bench in Broad Street, which has been a place of pilgrimage since Ozzy’s death.

The funeral procession, accompanied by brass band Bostin’ Brass, is expected to pause there to see the thousands of tributes and witness the salute of fans who have been gathering since before dawn to line the route.

Network Rail has warned that trains in and out of all three main Birmingham stations will be busier than usual and road closures and tram diversions are all in place.

Extra staff have been drafted in to help people in and out of Moor Street, New Street and Snow Hill - and to find their way to Broad Street.

For details of a special Ozzy tribute night in Stratford this Saturday, 2nd August, see this week’s Herald.