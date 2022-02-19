Fantastic pictures of light exhibition at Warwickshire art gallery
Herald photographer Mark Williamson captured these beautiful images at the stunning Spectacle of Light event at Compton Verney.
The art gallery’s grounds and house are bathed in dazzling lights, creating a sparkling after-dark exhibition that also features music. Each installation can be seen on a stroll around the grounds, including the changing Light Curve, the Carpet of Colour on the main lawn and the sparkling light beams across the lake.
Julie Finch, director and CEO of Compton Verney said: “Our new Spectacle of Light is another fantastic, and new, reason for people to come and visit.
The event runs until 6th March. A staggered entry system is in operation with the gates opening at 5.30pm and the last trail tour at 7.45pm.
Book tickets at www.comptonverney.org.uk.