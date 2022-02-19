Fantastic pictures of light exhibition at Warwickshire art gallery

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Herald photographer Mark Williamson captured these beautiful images at the stunning Spectacle of Light event at Compton Verney.

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4163. (54879923)

The art gallery’s grounds and house are bathed in dazzling lights, creating a sparkling after-dark exhibition that also features music. Each installation can be seen on a stroll around the grounds, including the changing Light Curve, the Carpet of Colour on the main lawn and the sparkling light beams across the lake.

Julie Finch, director and CEO of Compton Verney said: “Our new Spectacle of Light is another fantastic, and new, reason for people to come and visit.

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4149. (54879921)

The event runs until 6th March. A staggered entry system is in operation with the gates opening at 5.30pm and the last trail tour at 7.45pm.

Book tickets at www.comptonverney.org.uk.

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4069. (54879906)

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4102. (54879911)

nick and Amanda Walton from Stratford were capturd in the frame at ehe Compton Verney Spectacle of Light on Friday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4199. (54879980)

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4177. (54879966)

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4223. (54879983)

Visitors Jane and Charles Chatburn were captured having a romantic moment at the Compton Verney Spectacle of Light on Friday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4122. (54879919)

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4091. (54879910)

The Compton Verney Spectacle of Light. Photo: Mark Williamson C4/2/22/4196. (54879979)