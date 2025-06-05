THE 2025 Scuttlebrook Wake was one of the best in a number of years, according to the committee chairman.

On Saturday, 31st May, the streets of Chipping Camden hosted the annual event that dates back to the 19th century.

Morris dancing, a float parade and a fancy dress competition were among the highlights as the community came together.

“We had a really good turnout of fancy dress and there were quite a few floats,” chair of the Scuttle-brook Wake committee Paddy Sexton told the Herald.

“There was a really good vibe, particularly towards the end of the day. We had a lovely band to finish in the High Street called the Average Wyatt Band, and they had people up and dancing in the street, which was lovely.

“From start to finish, it felt like a really good one this year.

“We had a great lead to the parade as well this year with the Shipston Town Band, who were new to us this year. They are a lovely brass band and they played some great tunes. We also had the Hook Norton Brewery shire horses leading the parade and they were really eye-catching.”

Plenty of children enjoyed their day out too.

Paddy added: “It’s wonderful to have children on board as part of what is also a local tradition. We had the children from St Catharine’s School doing country dancing and also some of the children were on the floats and others were involved with the morris dancing.

“There are loads of opportunities for young people to get involved and to enjoy it.”