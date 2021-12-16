SOME of the country’s finest actors will be taking leading roles in a unique project that will help fund the restoration of a vital piece of Stratford’s history.

The statute. Photo: Sylvia Morris (53770310)

Shakespeare’s Coming Home will see professional actors, individuals, communities and businesses come together to read Shakespeare’s complete works over the course of 12 days.

The challenge will help raise some of the £45,000 needed to restore the statue of Shakespeare which usually adorns Stratford Town Hall. The statue, which was gifted to the people of Stratford in 1769 by the great 18th-century actor and playwright, David Garrick, for the Shakespeare Jubilee, is in need of conservation work.

Anyone can join in Shakespeare’s Coming Home and – depending on the play – they could find themselves watching famous names such as Dame Janet Suzman (Cleopatra) and Dame Harriet Walter (Rosalind in As You Like It) who have been confirmed among those are lending their support.

The idea was created by Dr Paul Edmondson, head of research for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, who has persuaded lots of people to already take on roles, including Archers actors, local politicians and businesses.

The readings will take place at the town hall from 1st-12th March covering Shakespeare’s 38 plays, two narrative poems and 154 Sonnets. Readers are asked to contribute a minimum donation of £25 per person, and audiences are welcome to attend for a minimum donation of £5.

Garrick with the statue in the 1700s (53770321)

The fundraising efforts are being generously supported by George Pragnell Ltd, which has made the Pragnell Pledge to the people of Stratford to match-fund the amount raised, up to £22,500.

Stratford mayor Cllr Kevin Taylor said: “On behalf of the town council, I would like to sincerely thank the community for stepping up to save the iconic statue which we are confident will make a resplendent return next year.

“Paul Edmondson’s verve and vision has made all this possible. We are so very grateful to him, to George Pragnell Ltd, and to everyone supporting this venture.

“I intend to spend as much time as possible at the town hall to witness this once in a lifetime opportunity. I know it’s going to be an incredible 12 days.”

Shakespeare removed from his home at the Town Hall. (53770455)

The project, which is backed by the Herald, has the support of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Shakespeare Institute, the Lord Lieutenant, the High Sheriff, and the Bishops of Coventry and Warwick.

Stratford businesses involved in the readings include El Greco, which is taking the lead with providing a cast for Pericles, while The Music Café is taking on A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Other actors include Scott Handy, who will read Hamlet, and some of the locally-based cast of The Archers – Sunny Ormonde and Hedli Niklaus will read Mistress Ford and Mistress Page while Robert Lister will be their Falstaff in The Merry Wives of Windsor.

The Trinity Players are taking on The Winter’s Tale, The Shakespeare Club is reading All’s Well That Ends Well and David Troughton and his family are going to be reading Richard III.

Shakespeare’s statue has already been removed from town hall as part of the refurbishment of the building. It is expected that the newly restored statue will be back home and ready to be revealed on Shakespeare’s birthday, 23rd April.

For more information about how to take part, read, attend, and make a donation, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/shakespeares-coming-home.