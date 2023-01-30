A GRIEVING family has spoken of their relief at being able to finally bury their much-loved mother, sister and daughter following a five-month wait.

Sarah Smith was hospitalised following an incident at a private address in Alcester on 18th September which left her in a critical condition. She died, aged 42, on 23rd September at the Alexandra Hospital leaving behind four sons and four grandchildren.

Her death is still being treated by Warwickshire Police as ‘unexplained’ and the family await a final post-mortem examination report into the circumstances of her death. An inquest into Sarah’s death is expected to be held at the end of the year.