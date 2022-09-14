A YOUNG mum from Bidford and her husband have expressed eternal thanks to nursing staff who saved their new-born baby boy as he clung to life during a frightening four-day ordeal in intensive care.

Sophie and Chris Drinkwater, now have a healthy nine-year-old son called, Keaton, who loves his football and supports Coventry City and Manchester city but nine years ago it was the doctors and nurses at Birmingham Women’s Hospital who worked round the clock to make sure Keaton survived after they suddenly couldn’t find his heartbeat.

Keaton received round the clock care. (59127731)

Sophie, now 35, was 31 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to Birmingham Women’s Hospital for treatment to a trapped kidney stone due to her kidney condition but when doctors made the alarming discovery about Keaton’s heartbeat they immediately performed a category 1 caesarean birth because there was a real threat to the life of both mum and baby.