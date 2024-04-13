A young mum is furious after being frozen out of the district council’s house bidding system after she claimed housing officers had made a mistake.

Emma Saunders, 36, currently lives in Preston-on-Stour in a small three-bedroomed worker’s cottage. The former nurse is the sole carer of her three sons: Lewis, 18, Larson, 15, and Odin, two, who has a neurodiversity condition.

Tragically, following a serious road accident last year, Lewis suffered a detached ankle; and while doctors saved his foot he no longer has full mobility. The situation has prompted the need for an urgent move as Lewis can no longer climb the steep steps of the cottage.