'Family to family, we share that sadness' - Stratford tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

ORGANISATION in Stratford have been paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who died on Friday, aged 99.

Peter Kyle, chairman of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and Tim Cooke, the chief executive, said:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Edinburgh had a keen interest in Shakespeare and was a regular visitor to Stratford-upon-Avon. He held a special place in the history of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, visiting Shakespeare’s Birthplace alongside the Queen on 14 June 1957, and returning on 23 April 1964, the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth, to officiate the opening of the Shakespeare Centre.

"We offer our condolences and thoughts to Her Majesty The Queen and members of the Royal Family at this sad time."

More details of the duke's visits to the SBT can be read here.

Gregory Doran, RSC artistic director, and Catherine Mallyon, RSC executive director, said:

"We are saddened to hear the news of the death of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh and our thoughts are with his family, and particularly our patron, Her Majesty the Queen and our president, HRH The Prince of Wales. The Duke last visited the Royal Shakespeare Company on 4th March 2011 when he accompanied Her Majesty the Queen for the formal opening of the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre, a memorable day in the history of the company that we were all so pleased to share with him.

"In these challenging times, when so many of us are living through difficult circumstances and suffering bereavement, sad news feels particularly acute. Family to family we share that sadness."

Chairman of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Cllr Tony Dixon, said:

"On behalf of the councillors and officers of Stratford-on-Avon District Council we are deeply saddened at the news of the death of His Royal Highness, the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time."

