“The family of two children who were injured in a fatal collision near Shipston have thanked emergency services and the public for their efforts.

A ten-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries in the two-vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road near Portobello Crossroads around 4.10pm on Friday (21st April).

The collision, which left the children’s stepmother with serious injuries, also claimed the lives of Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “The two children remain at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford following a series of operations and the family are keen to thank the medical staff there for their hard work so far.

They would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the emergency service teams and members of the public who helped in the aftermath of the collision.

“Finally, they wish to extend their condolences to the families and friends of Harry, Tilly and Frank.”