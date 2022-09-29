A young sailor from Dunnington found himself walking in his late grandfather’s footsteps when he played a significant part in the Queen’s funeral parade last week.

Able seaman Joe McGonagle-Turner was one of the 142 servicemen and women from the Royal Navy who pulled the ceremonial gun carriage carrying Her Majesty’s coffin through the streets of London on Monday, 19th September.

Joe McGonagle-Turner. Photo: Royal Navy (59608924)

The former St Benedict’s Catholic High School pupil was part of the 40-strong team of sailors acting as brakesmen at the rear of the crew.