Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Sailor from Dunnington carries out ceremonial duties at late Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:37, 29 September 2022
 | Updated: 09:39, 29 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A young sailor from Dunnington found himself walking in his late grandfather’s footsteps when he played a significant part in the Queen’s funeral parade last week.

Able seaman Joe McGonagle-Turner was one of the 142 servicemen and women from the Royal Navy who pulled the ceremonial gun carriage carrying Her Majesty’s coffin through the streets of London on Monday, 19th September.

Joe McGonagle-Turner. Photo: Royal Navy (59608924)
Joe McGonagle-Turner. Photo: Royal Navy (59608924)

The former St Benedict’s Catholic High School pupil was part of the 40-strong team of sailors acting as brakesmen at the rear of the crew.

Alcester All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE