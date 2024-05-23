A FUND set up to celebrate the life of Samuel Kettle, who tragically died during the Shakespeare Marathon, has already raised £3,000 within 48 hours of being launched.

Samuel, from Leicester, was only 26 years old when he collapsed near the finishing line of the charity marathon at Stratford Rec in April. The Air Ambulance was called, but sadly Samuel could not be saved and he died at the scene.

Samuel Kettle at the Shakespeare Marathon before tragedy struck.

A Gofundme page has been set up by Samuel’s cousin and best friend Jake Shenton on behalf of mum and dad Dean and Marnie Kettle, who are devastated at the loss of their only child.

The grieving parents said: “On the 21st April, Samuel was running in the Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford. Despite the medics’ best efforts, we sadly lost our Sam.

“For those of you that were lucky enough to know him personally, I’m sure you will agree that he was a lovely lad with a big heart and a great sense of humour to match.

Samuel Kettle remembered by his family.

“As you know Sam’s death was so unexpected, he was a fit and healthy young man, who had so much life ahead of him with no warnings or signs of what was to take place that awful morning.”

They added: “We would like to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for your kind messages of support.

“If we can prevent just one family from going through what we have, we have succeeded our mission. We greatly appreciate any donation, large or small. The money raised will go towards two charities close to the family’s hearts.”

The two charities the family have chosen are Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and the Air Ambulance.

To donate visit www.gofundme. com

Sam’s fund supports two life-saving charities

Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

Every week in the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions. Around 80 per cent of these fatalities had no prior symptoms. At the present time The National Health Service do not provide cardiac screening unless you are diagnosed or present with symptoms.

CRY supports young people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and their families in the following ways:

• Promote and develop heart screening programmes

• Fund medical research

• Offer bereavement support to families affected by YSCD

• Publish and distribute medical information written by leading cardiologists for the general public

• Fund specialist referrals, screening and cardiac pathology services at leading UK hospitals.

Find out more at www.c-r-y.org.uk/

The Air Ambulance

Every day of the year, your local air ambulance is helping save more lives. Critical care paramedics, doctors and pilots attend an average of five rescue missions a day. The charity does not receive funding from the Government or National Lottery for its daily missions so relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses.

www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk