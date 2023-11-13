AN 83-year-old man who died in a collision near Chipping Campden had a life-long passion for riding motorbikes, his family said in a tribute.

Rupert Clarkson, who lived in Droitwich, died following a two-vehicle collision on the B4081 Campden Road between Mickleton and Chipping Campden on Sunday, 29th October.

He had been riding his KTM 390 Duke motorcycle.

In a statement, his family said: "Rupert absolutely loved riding his motorbike – it was a lifelong passion of his.

"He was part of two clubs that were close to his heart, the Worcester Motorcycle Club and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

"Every Sunday he would meet up with other riders and they would ride out together, he had a huge amount of love for the clubs and his fellow riders.

"Rupert was a loving husband, father of two and grandfather to three children.

"He was a well-established mechanic back in the 1970s and 1980s around the Vale of Evesham, and he then moved onto Droitwich to start a garden machinery business with his son.

"His relaxing downtime was the love of gardening as he loved growing fuchsias with his wife. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and dogs.

"Rupert will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends."

The family has asked for any donations in Rupert's memory to be made to Great Western Air Ambulance, which covers Gloucestershire: https://greatwesternairambulance.com/