THE family of a 60-year-old man who died in a two-car collision near Bidford last week have said he was the best son, brother, uncle and friend.

Andrzej Slowicki, from Evesham, died after his Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 on the B439 Evesham Road on Sunday, 4th August.

Today (Monday) his sister Anna Tetyk released a statement through Warwickshire Police saying: “Andrzej was the best son, brother, uncle and a friend. He will be missed dearly.

“The whole family hopes he rests in peace.”

She added: “We would like to thank the English police for their help and support in these difficult times.”

The collision occurred at about 6.10am and Andrzej, who was driving in the direction of Stratford, was declared deceased at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Audi and his 18 year-old female passenger, who were travelling towards Bidford, were both seriously injured and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said its officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.

Contact PC Russell Pennington of the serious collision investigation unit by emailing sciu@warwickshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 46 of 4th August 2024.